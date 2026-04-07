Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Flipped to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaffee was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chaffee has failed to record a point in 10 NHL games this year, though he did chip in 24 hits, four blocks and four PIM during that stretch while averaging 9:11 of ice time. It appears Chaffee will be switching places with Jakob Pelletier, who was called up in a corresponding move, according to Encina.
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