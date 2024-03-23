Chaffee has been scratched for three of the Lightning's last five games.

The right-shot power winger has incredible strength and a strong shot. But with the Bolts pushing to nail down a postseason berth, Chaffee has been a student of the game from the press box. He has notched three goals and one assist in 19 NHL outings this season. Chaffee also has 12 goals and 14 assists in 36 games with AHL Syracuse this campaign.