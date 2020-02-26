Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Back on NHL roster
The Lightning recalled Stephens from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Stephens was sent down to minors Monday to retain his AHL eligibility, but he's back with the big club with a chance to re-enter the lineup Thursday against the Blackhawks. The 2015 second-round pick (33rd overall) will likely suit up if Steven Stamkos (undisclosed) is ruled out.
