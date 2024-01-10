Perbix scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.

After helping to set up Brandon Hagel for the tying tally with less than five minutes left in regulation, Perbix got behind the Los Angeles defense and beat Cam Talbot with a backhand move for his first goal of the season. The 25-year-old blueliner has been a useful option in deep fantasy leagues of late, collecting five points in the last 10 games with 27 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating.