Perbix registered an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over Boston.

Over his last seven games, Perbix has put a mere two shots on net, which is no doubt a factor in why he has yet to score a goal this season. In 69 appearances during the previous campaign, the 25-year-old defender just reached the 20-point threshold, a mark that is likely Perbix's ceiling for 2023-24.