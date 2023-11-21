Perbix registered an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over Boston.
Over his last seven games, Perbix has put a mere two shots on net, which is no doubt a factor in why he has yet to score a goal this season. In 69 appearances during the previous campaign, the 25-year-old defender just reached the 20-point threshold, a mark that is likely Perbix's ceiling for 2023-24.
More News
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Two-apple night•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Garners assist in Game 4•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Scores goal in loss to Toronto•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Ice time dropping•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Three helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Back with Lightning•