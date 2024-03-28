Perbix notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Perbix has a helper in three of his last five contests. He assisted on a Brayden Point tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Perbix is up to 23 points, 50 shots on net, 66 hits, 100 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 69 appearances, filling a bottom-four role with no power-play usage.