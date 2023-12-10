Perbix provided an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Perbix ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old defenseman has occasionally seen top-pairing usage, but he was on the third pairing in a seven-blueliner lineup Saturday, logging a mere 13:56 of ice time. With Victor Hedman (undisclosed) leaving the game, Perbix may get a boost in playing time if his teammate is out Tuesday versus the Canucks. Perbix has six assists, 40 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 27 appearances.