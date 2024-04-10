Kucherov notched three assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Kucherov gathered three primary assists in the contest, one on the opening score, one on the power play and finally one on the empty-netter to put the game to rest. Not only does Kucherov have four straight three-game points but he is riding a seven-game point streak in when he has two goals and 13 assists. He currently holds the lead in the scoring race with 139 points, two points over Nathan MacKinnon.