Kucherov recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Two of the helpers came in the third period as the Lightning put the game away. Kucherov is still looking for his first goal of the postseason, but he's found the scoresheet in all four contests so far while collecting six assists. He may need to come up big again in Game 5 on Monday if Tampa Bay is going to avoid elimination again.