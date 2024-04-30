Kucherov posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Kucherov stayed hot in the postseason with seven assists over five games, but he wasn't able to put a puck past Sergei Bobrovsky. The 30-year-old Kucherov had an excellent 2024-25 despite the early playoff exit, earning 44 goals and 100 assists in 81 regular-season appearances. He should continue to be one of the top right wings in the NHL heading into 2024-25.