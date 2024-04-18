Kucherov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple leafs.

His second-period helper on a Brayden Point tally put Kucherov in the history books as the fifth player in NHL history to accumulate 100 assists in a season -- rarified air that was previously only reached by Wayne Gretzky (a mind-boggling 11 times), Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr (once each) before both Kucherov and Connor McDavid did it in 2023-24. The 30-year-old Lightning superstar claimed his second scoring title with a career-high 144 points through 81 games, while his 44 goals were also a personal best. Kucherov will lead the Lightning into the playoffs beginning Sunday against the Panthers.