Kucherov picked up three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.
The 30-year-old winger has his sights set on the Art Ross Trophy. Kucherov has reeled off three straight three-point performances and has failed to get onto the scoresheet only once in the last 20 games, erupting for seven goals and 42 points over that stretch. He leads the NHL scoring race with 136 points (43 goals, 93 assists), putting him five points up on Nathan MacKinnon and six points clear of Connor McDavid.
