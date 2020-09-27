Palat scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Palat was able to finish after receiving a pass from Nikita Kucherov. Palat dangled around Anton Khudobin to put away the Lightning's first goal of the game. The 29-year-old winger has racked up 11 goals, seven assists, 78 shots on net and 73 hits in 24 appearances, showing fantastic chemistry with Kucherov and Brayden Point on the top line.