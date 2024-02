Palat posted an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Palat set up a Brendan Smith goal in the third period. With eight points over 12 outings in February, Palat has provided solid supplementary offense in a top-six role. The winger is up to 24 points in 49 contests this season, one point better than he had in the same number of games a year ago. He's added 85 shots on net, 68 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating.