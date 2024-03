Palat (lower body) will return to action versus St. Louis on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat figures to step into the first-line role being vacated by Tyler Toffoli, who is being held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons. In addition, the 32-year-old Palat should be back in a power-play role where he has recorded five of his 24 points this year.