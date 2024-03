Palat (lower body) skated before Wednesday's practice, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. He remains questionable for Thursday's contest against St. Louis.

Palat will skate again Thursday before a determination is made about his availability. He has nine goals, 24 points, 86 PIM and 72 hits in 51 contests this season. If Palat returns Thursday, then Kurtis MacDermid might be a healthy scratch.