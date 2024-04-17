Palat finished the 2023-24 season with 11 goals and 31 points in 71 appearances.

Palat parlayed his strong play in Tampa Bay into a five-year, $30 million contract with the Devils in the 2022 offseason, but it's becoming more and more apparent that he was carried by playing alongside stars such as Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point in Tampa Bay. After nine consecutive seasons with at least 34 points for the Lightning, Palat has produced meager totals of 23 and 31 points in his first two years in New Jersey. At age 33, Palat's more likely to go down than up next year.