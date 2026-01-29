Palat scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Palat was traded to the Islanders from the Devils on Tuesday, and he's already made a big splash with his new team. The 34-year-old skated on the second line at even strength, though he was limited to a total of 11:53 of ice time. Palat's usage will be interesting to track, as he and Anders Lee figure to fill similar roles moving forward. For the season, Palat has five goals, seven assists, 55 shots on net, 91 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 52 appearances.