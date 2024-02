Palat (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus LA, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat was a game-time decision due to the illness, but he won't end up missing any playing time. He has eight goals and 20 points in 42 appearances in 2023-24. Palat is projected to serve on the first line alongside Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt on Thursday.