Palat netted a goal in Saturday's 6-2 blowout win over Florida in Game 4.

The Czech winger passed Martin St. Louis for second all-time in Lightning goals scored in the playoffs with his tip in front of the net late in the first period. The 30-year-old played in all 55 games for the Bolts this season, posting 46 points, 82 hits and 43 blocks on the year. Palat and the Bolts will try to build off their dominating victory and look to finish the series Monday night in Florida.