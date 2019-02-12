Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out of lineup Tuesday
Palat (upper body) will not suit up in Tuesday's game against the Flames, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old was unable to suit up in Sunday's game against Florida, and will be out of the lineup for this one as well. Palat is still considered day-to-day and will likely be closely monitored. Danick Martel will continue to draw into the lineup at wing and Anthony Cirelli will likely continue to see an uptick in power-play time with Palat out.
