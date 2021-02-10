Palat scored a goal and added an assist, both with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Nashville. He also dished out three hits.

Palat hammered a one-timer from the right circle to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 12:31 of the first period, tallying what proved to be the game-winner. He also assisted on a Steven Stamkos power-play goal in the third period. Palat has amassed five goals and three points through the first 11 games of 2020-21.