Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Placed on IR

Palat (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Palat is expected to be sidelined for 5-to-7 more weeks due to his lower-body injury, so this move was to be expected. Yanni Gourde will likely continue to skate in a top-six role until Palat is given the green light to return to game action.

