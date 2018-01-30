Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Placed on IR
Palat (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Palat is expected to be sidelined for 5-to-7 more weeks due to his lower-body injury, so this move was to be expected. Yanni Gourde will likely continue to skate in a top-six role until Palat is given the green light to return to game action.
