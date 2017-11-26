Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Snipes power-play marker

Palat scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Palat is plugging along at a near 50-point pace, but it's a quiet pace because of the Bolts' powerful top line. Keep rolling him out there, but don't expect a return to the 60-point pace he set as part of the Triplets Line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop