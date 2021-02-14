Palat scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Palat set up on the half wall during a second-period power play and fired a one-timer from the right circle past Sergei Bobrovsky. He's riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak that includes two goals. And Palat is delivering the best offense of his career right now. Get him activated whenever Tampa is on the ice.