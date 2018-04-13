Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three points in series opener
Palat finished with a goal and two assists -- including one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 Game 1 win over the Devils.
Palat opened the scoring exactly 15 minutes in and picked up assists on each of his team's next two goals en route to a 3-0 lead within the first two minutes of the second period. His 35 points and 56 appearances were both Palat's fewest since he became a full-time player in 2013-14, but a return to form in the playoffs would make an already league-best Lightning offense nearly unstoppable.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores in season finale•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Gets goal but still not his offensive self•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back for Tuesday's home game•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Status quo•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...