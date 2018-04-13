Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three points in series opener

Palat finished with a goal and two assists -- including one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 Game 1 win over the Devils.

Palat opened the scoring exactly 15 minutes in and picked up assists on each of his team's next two goals en route to a 3-0 lead within the first two minutes of the second period. His 35 points and 56 appearances were both Palat's fewest since he became a full-time player in 2013-14, but a return to form in the playoffs would make an already league-best Lightning offense nearly unstoppable.