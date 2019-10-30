Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Designated for IR
Maroon (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Maroon sustained an upper-body injury in a fight during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. The gritty winger was already ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Devils, and his spot on IR guarantees he won't return until Nov. 8 versus the Sabres at the earliest. Alexander Volkov and Cory Conacher were recalled to add forward depth.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Unable to play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Out against New Jersey•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Exits after bout•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Produces in first game with Bolts•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Making Lightning debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.