Maroon (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Maroon sustained an upper-body injury in a fight during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. The gritty winger was already ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Devils, and his spot on IR guarantees he won't return until Nov. 8 versus the Sabres at the earliest. Alexander Volkov and Cory Conacher were recalled to add forward depth.