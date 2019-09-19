Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Suffers tweak in warmups
Maroon was absent from Wednesday's preseason lineup after tweaking something during pregame warmups, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. His issue is not considered serious.
With a pair of weeks remaining before regular-season play opens, it sounds as though Maroon should be ready by the time Opening Night rolls around. Still, it's worth monitoring his status until he's officially back in action.
