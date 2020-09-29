Bogosian (undisclosed) logged one assist and led the team with five hits in Monday's 2-0 win over Dallas in Game 6.
Bogosian had been out of the lineup since the series opener but returned Monday and received just over 19 minutes playing time. The 30-year-old had five assists and 12 PIM in 20 playoff games.
