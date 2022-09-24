Bogosian (shoulder) is on the ice at training camp in a red non-contact jersey, reports Tampa Bay Times.

Bogosian hasn't been cleared for contact, but he looks closer than the estimated six-to-eight weeks that's estimated for his return. He was shooting and skating, and working with the skills group that includes many of the team's prospects. Bogosian was in and out of the lineup last season due to multiple injuries and delivered three goals and five assists in 48 regular-season games, and three assists in 22 postseason contests. He won't ring up points for fantasy managers, but he will deliver hits once he returns to the lineup. Bogosian had 114 hits last season and has delivered 1,247 in 737 career NHL games.