Magnus Paajarvi: Won't be back with Ottawa
The Senators aren't going to re-sign Paajarvi, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent July 1, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Paajarvi was a passable bottom-six contributor for the Senators this season, notching 11 goals and 19 points in 80 games, but Ottawa shouldn't have any trouble replacing his production with a younger, cheaper option. The 28-year-old Swede will likely land with another club on a short-term deal, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.
