Magnus Paajarvi: Signs overseas
Paajarvi has inked a two-year contract with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Paajarvi appeared in 80 games with the Senators last year, notching 11 goals and 19 points, but he wasn't able to garner any interest from another NHL club this offseason. The 28-year-old forward will likely spend the rest of his playing career overseas.
