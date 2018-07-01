Maple Leafs' Adam Cracknell: Depth signing for Toronto

Cracknell signed a one-year, $650,000 deal with the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Cracknell only has 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) between 208 career contests and six NHL clubs. He's a depth player who shouldn't be on any fantasy rosters in 2018-19.

