Adam Cracknell: Headed for China
Cracknell agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL club Kunlun Red Star.
Cracknell was only able to break into the Ducks lineup for two games last season, in which he notched zero points, three shots and a minus-1 rating while averaging 10:26 of ice time. The veteran center has appeared in 210 NHL games over his nine year career, amassing 21 goals and 22 helpers over that stretch. This move likely marks the end of Cracknell's NHL career as he figures to close it out overseas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...