Adam Cracknell: Headed for China

Cracknell agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL club Kunlun Red Star.

Cracknell was only able to break into the Ducks lineup for two games last season, in which he notched zero points, three shots and a minus-1 rating while averaging 10:26 of ice time. The veteran center has appeared in 210 NHL games over his nine year career, amassing 21 goals and 22 helpers over that stretch. This move likely marks the end of Cracknell's NHL career as he figures to close it out overseas.