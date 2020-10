Cracknell signed a contract with a Danish team on Wednesday, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Cracknell signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Sept. 10, but he will get playing time in Denmark before training camp opens in North America. The 35-year-old Cracknell hasn't played an NHL game since Feb. 5, 2019 when he was a member of the Ducks. He is expected to be organizational forward depth for the Oilers in the 2020-21 campaign.