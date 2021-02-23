Barabanov was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Barabanov logged 11;13 of ice time in Monday's loss to the Flames. It's uncertain whether he tested positive for the virus or if he simply came into close contact with an infected person. The 26-year-old will need to clear the league's protocol before re-entering the lineup.
