Barabanov (lower body) will be out of action week-to-week, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Barabanov was injured in the second period Tuesday versus Dallas and did not return. There are only three weeks remaining in the season and it's possible that Barabanov has seen his last action of the campaign. He has four goals and 13 points in 46 games this season, a far cry from 2022-23, when he had 15 goals and 32 assists in 68 games.