Barabanov (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Stars, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Barabanov and William Eklund (illness) both took the ice for warmups, while Kevin Labanc did not. The 29-year-old Barabanov returns from a two-game absence, but he will likely remain in a bottom-six role. He has just 10 points through 37 outings this season.