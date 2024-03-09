Barabanov (not injury related) will play Saturday against Ottawa, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.
Barabanov didn't play Thursday versus the Islanders for trade-related reasons, but he wasn't moved by the Sharks ahead of Friday's deadline. He has three goals, 10 points and 53 shots on net across 38 appearances this campaign.
