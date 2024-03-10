Barabanov had two shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

After missing the last game for trade-related reasons, Barabanov remained with the Sharks and returned to his regular spot on the first line. He finished with two shots, two PIM and an even rating in 18:03 of ice time. The 29-year-old winger had just one point in all of February and isn't a player that can be relied upon for production despite getting first-line minutes.