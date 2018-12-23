Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Continues to rise
Johnsson scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
The points snapped a five-game drought. Johnsson has 16 points in 31 games, but 13 of those have come in his last 13. His value is increasing. Check your wire.
