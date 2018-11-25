Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Hats off for first time in NHL
Johnsson scored three times in a 7:35 span in the first period of Saturday's 6-0 win over the Flyers.
It was his first NHL hat trick and he scored them all on former Toronto Marlies teammate Calvin Pickard. Maybe it was the familiarity from all those Marlies' practices, but Johnsson got Pickard moving and went five-hole on all goals. This winger has special skills, but he has struggled so far this season. These goals doubled his season point total to six (19 games). Johnsson has keeper potential, but the Leafs' third line needs to show more consistency before you roster him.
