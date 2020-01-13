Johnsson (leg) was limited to two shots on goal and 11:06 in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs' offense was mostly contained to the top six, while Johnsson skated lower in the lineup after a 15-game absence. The Swede has seen a bigger role at times this season, so expect him to move up once he's back up to speed. Johnsson has 16 points and 68 shots through 31 contests.