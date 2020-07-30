Johnsson (knee) took part in the team's special-teams portion of practice Thursday.

While Johnsson was able to get onto the ice, the fact that he remains limited doesn't bode well for his availability versus the Blue Jackets on Sunday. The youngster missed 27 total games this season due to injuries this year. When healthy, the 24-year-old managed eight goals and 13 helpers in 43 appearances. Once cleared to play, Johnsson figures to compete for a top-six role and would likely force Nick Robertson or Jason Spezza up into the press box.