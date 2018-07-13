Johnsson signed his one-year, two-way qualifying offer from Toronto on Friday.

Johnsson will make $787,500 at the NHL level under the terms of his qualifying offer for the upcoming campaign. In limited action last year (nine games), the winger tallied three points, 19 shots and a minus-2 rating. While the two-way nature of the Swede's deal would allow him to move between leagues, he could earn his way into a more permanent role with the Leafs during training camp.