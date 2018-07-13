Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Pens one-year deal
Johnsson signed his one-year, two-way qualifying offer from Toronto on Friday.
Johnsson will make $787,500 at the NHL level under the terms of his qualifying offer for the upcoming campaign. In limited action last year (nine games), the winger tallied three points, 19 shots and a minus-2 rating. While the two-way nature of the Swede's deal would allow him to move between leagues, he could earn his way into a more permanent role with the Leafs during training camp.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...