Johnsson was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Johnsson could receive his first taste of the NHL should he draw into the lineup after posting 54 points (26 goals, 28 assists) over 54 games with the Marlies this season. A seventh-round pick in the 2013 NHL draft, the 23-year-old Swede has developed into a point machine in the minors. It's unlikely he will receive a large portion of ice time immediately, but he could be a sneaky daily fantasy play when in the lineup.