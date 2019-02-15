Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Ruled out Saturday
Johnsson (leg) is day-to-day and won't be in the lineup against Arizona on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Johnsson was injured after just 5:32 of ice time versus Vegas on Thursday, but still managed to find the back of the net. The winger has been lighting it up of late, as he has tallied nine points in his last six outings, including two power-play points. With Johnsson sidelined, Par Lindholm or Tyler Ennis figures to slot into his spot on the third line with Nazem Kadri and William Nylander.
