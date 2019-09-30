Maple Leafs' Garrett Wilson: Shipped down to minors

Wilson (hamstring) was placed on waivers Monday in order to reassign him to the minors.

Wilson dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the preseason, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him dropped down to the minors. Once the winger can prove he is fully fit, he figures to be in contention for a spot in the lineup and could earn a call-up sooner rather than later.

