Maple Leafs' Garrett Wilson: Shipped down to minors
Wilson (hamstring) was placed on waivers Monday in order to reassign him to the minors.
Wilson dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the preseason, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him dropped down to the minors. Once the winger can prove he is fully fit, he figures to be in contention for a spot in the lineup and could earn a call-up sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garrett Wilson: Slated to miss bulk of camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Garrett Wilson: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Maple Leafs' Garrett Wilson: Secures one-year deal•
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Strong game Sunday•
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Sees minimal ice time•
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Tallies first NHL goal•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.