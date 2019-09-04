Maple Leafs' Garrett Wilson: Dealing with hamstring issue
Wilson will miss part of Toronto's training camp due to a hamstring injury, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Wilson was already a long shot to be included in the lineup for the Maple Leafs' regular-season opener against the Senators on Oct. 2, and this injury certainly won't help his chances. Another update on the 28-year-old winger's status should emerge once he's cleared to join his teammates on the ice at camp, which will get underway on Sept. 13.
