Campbell (leg) says that he's ready to return, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Maple Leafs will have to take Campbell off IR to make his return official, but that move should be coming soon. His return is especially important now with starter Frederik Andersen day-to-day due to a lower-body injury. Campbell, who won both of his starts this season before getting hurt, should immediately leapfrog Michael Hutchinson on the depth chart when activated.